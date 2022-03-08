Marshall 74, FIU 62

MARSHALL (12-20)
Anochili-Killen 5-13 3-4 15, Beyers 3-13 8-9 14, Miladinovic 1-2 0-0 2, Kinsey 9-16 4-5 23, Taylor 4-11 1-2 10, Early 0-1 1-2 1, George 2-2 0-0 5, Sarenac 0-2 2-3 2, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 19-25 74.
FIU (15-17)
Brown 1-9 0-0 2, Pinkney 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 3-6 1-1 7, Brewer 8-17 2-2 23, Lovett 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 4-11 2-2 12, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 6, Wilcox 2-2 1-1 5, Krivokapic 1-2 0-0 3, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Sanogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 6-6 62.
Halftime_Marshall 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 5-21 (Anochili-Killen 2-6, George 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Kinsey 1-4, Early 0-1, Sarenac 0-2, Beyers 0-4), FIU 10-28 (Brewer 5-9, Jones 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Krivokapic 1-2, Brown 0-1, Smart 0-1, Banks 0-3, Lovett 0-3). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_Marshall 37 (Anochili-Killen 11), FIU 30 (Lovett 7). Assists_Marshall 9 (Taylor 4), FIU 10 (Brewer 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 8, FIU 19.
