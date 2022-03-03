Trending:
Martin scores 13 to carry FAU past FIU 71-51

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Alijah Martin posted 13 points as Florida Atlantic routed Florida International 71-51 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (17-13, 10-7 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee added 10 points. Vladislav Goldin had nine rebounds.

Clevon Brown had 13 points for the Panthers (15-15, 5-12). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Javaunte Hawkins had six assists.

Denver Jones, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Panthers, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

