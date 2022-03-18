Maryland 102, Delaware 71

DELAWARE (24-8)
Battle 2-7 0-0 4, Oleary 1-1 0-0 2, Dickey 12-32 6-7 31, McBride 2-11 0-0 4, Skinner 3-8 2-2 10, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Smalls 2-6 0-0 6, Pippin 3-7 0-0 7, Tejedor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-78 8-9 71
MARYLAND (22-8)
Bibby 4-6 0-0 11, Reese 5-12 5-5 15, Benzan 5-8 2-2 17, Miller 8-12 5-5 23, Owusu 10-14 4-5 24, Collins 3-6 0-0 6, Sellers 2-5 0-0 4, Chardon 1-1 0-0 2, Kozlova 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-64 16-17 102
|Delaware
|17
|22
|17
|15
|—
|71
|Maryland
|27
|22
|31
|22
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Delaware 7-25 (Battle 0-1, Dickey 1-4, McBride 0-5, Skinner 2-5, Cousins 0-1, Johnson 1-2, Smalls 2-5, Pippin 1-2), Maryland 10-20 (Bibby 3-4, Benzan 5-7, Miller 2-5, Owusu 0-1, Collins 0-2, Sellers 0-1). Assists_Delaware 11 (McBride 5), Maryland 19 (Owusu 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Delaware 36 (Dickey 10), Maryland 40 (Reese 9). Total Fouls_Delaware 15, Maryland 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,776.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.