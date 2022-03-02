Trending:
Maryland 84, Minnesota 73

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 11:15 pm
MINNESOTA (13-15)

Battle 14-31 4-4 39, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Loewe 1-4 2-2 5, Stephens 2-9 0-0 4, Willis 7-14 4-6 21, Sutherlin 2-4 0-0 4, Ogele 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-12 73.

MARYLAND (15-15)

Scott 3-7 2-2 9, Wahab 5-8 0-1 10, Ayala 6-13 0-0 15, Hart 5-8 8-8 19, Russell 5-12 6-7 16, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Reese 6-8 0-1 12, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 16-19 84.

Halftime_Maryland 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 11-28 (Battle 7-16, Willis 3-6, Loewe 1-3, Stephens 0-3), Maryland 6-19 (Ayala 3-7, Green 1-2, Hart 1-3, Scott 1-3, Wahab 0-1, Russell 0-3). Fouled Out_Sutherlin. Rebounds_Minnesota 26 (Stephens 8), Maryland 39 (Ayala 9). Assists_Minnesota 7 (Battle, Stephens 2), Maryland 12 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Maryland 14.

