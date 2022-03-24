On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Maryland hires Skinn as assistant for Willard’s staff

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland hired Tony Skinn as an assistant for new basketball coach Kevin Willard’s staff.

The school announced the move Thursday.

Skinn spent this past season at Ohio State after working with Willard at Seton Hall prior to that. Skinn has also been an assistant at Louisiana Tech.

A native of Takoma Park, Maryland, Skinn played at George Mason. He was on the team that went to the Final Four in 2006.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Skinn played professionally in Europe and was a member of the Nigerian national team at the 2012 London Olympics.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Madeleine Albright