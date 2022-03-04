Mashburn leads New Mexico against UNLV after 27-point game

UNLV Rebels (18-12, 10-7 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the UNLV Rebels after Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scored 27 points in New Mexico’s 71-68 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lobos are 10-7 in home games. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Jay Allen-Tovar leads the Lobos with 5.2 boards.

The Rebels are 10-7 against MWC opponents. UNLV is fifth in the MWC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. UNLV won the last matchup 85-56 on Jan. 12. Donovan Williams scored 29 points to help lead the Rebels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is scoring 18.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Bryce Hamilton is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 21.7 points. Royce Hamm Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 6.1 points over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

