Mason, Steele lead Abilene Christian over Troy 82-70 in CBI

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 10:38 pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coryon Mason tossed in 19 points, Cameron Steele scored 18 and Abilene Christian knocked off Troy 82-70 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday night.

Mahki added 11 points and Reggie Miller scored 10 for the Wildcats (24-10).

Khalyl Waters had 18 points to lead the Trojans (20-12). Desmond Williams added 14 points, while Christyon Eugene scored 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

