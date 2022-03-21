Match Play, Groups

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 16 groups for round-robin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

GROUP 1

(1) Jon Rahm

(23) Patrick Reed

(40) Cameron Young

(58) Sebastian Munoz

GROUP 2

(2) Collin Morikawa

(22) Jason Kokrak

(43) Sergio Garcia

(61) Robert MacIntyre

GROUP 3

(3) Viktor Hovland

(24) Will Zalatoris

(45) Cameron Tringale

(63) Sepp Straka

GROUP 4

(4) Patrick Cantlay

(21) Sungjae Im

(42) Seamus Power

(62) Keith Mitchell

GROUP 5

(5) Scottie Scheffler

(20) Matt Fitzpatrick

(41) Tommy Fleetwood

(59) Ian Poulter

GROUP 6

(6) Justin Thomas

(29) Kevin Kisner

(37) Marc Leishman

(53) Luke List

GROUP 7

(7) Xander Schauffele

(18) Tony Finau

(39) Lucas Herbert

(56) Takumi Kanaya

GROUP 8

(8) Dustin Johnson

(30) Max Homa

(38) Matthew Wolff

(51) Mackenzie Hughes

GROUP 9

(9) Bryson DeChambeau

(27) Talor Gooch

(47) Lee Westwood

(54) Richard Bland

GROUP 10

(10) Louis Oosthuizen

(19) Paul Casey

(36) Corey Conners

(50) Alex Noren

GROUP 11

(11) Jordan Spieth

(32) Adam Scott

(46) Justin Rose

(60) Keegan Bradley

GROUP 12

(12) Billy Horschel

(26) Thomas Pieters

(33) Tom Hoge

(49) Min Woo Lee

GROUP 13

(13) Tyrrell Hatton

(17) Daniel Berger

(48) Si Woo Kim

(52) Christiaan Bezuidenhout

GROUP 14

(14) Joaquin Niemann

(25) Kevin Na

(34) Russell Henley

(64) Maverick McNealy

GROUP 15

(15) Abraham Ancer

(31) Webb Simpson

(44) Brian Harman

(57) Bubba Watson

GROUP 16

(16) Brooks Koepka

(28) Shane Lowry

(35) Harold Varner III

(55) Erik van Rooyen

