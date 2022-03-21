Match Play, Groups

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 16 groups for round-robin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
(1) Jon Rahm
(23) Patrick Reed
(40) Cameron Young
(58) Sebastian Munoz
(2) Collin Morikawa
(22) Jason Kokrak
(43) Sergio Garcia
(61) Robert MacIntyre
(3) Viktor Hovland
(24) Will Zalatoris
(45) Cameron Tringale
(63) Sepp Straka
(4) Patrick Cantlay
(21) Sungjae Im
(42) Seamus Power
(62) Keith Mitchell
(5) Scottie Scheffler
(20) Matt Fitzpatrick
(41) Tommy Fleetwood
(59) Ian Poulter
(6) Justin Thomas
(29) Kevin Kisner
(37) Marc Leishman
(53) Luke List
(7) Xander Schauffele
(18) Tony Finau
(39) Lucas Herbert
(56) Takumi Kanaya
(8) Dustin Johnson
(30) Max Homa
(38) Matthew Wolff
(51) Mackenzie Hughes
(9) Bryson DeChambeau
(27) Talor Gooch
(47) Lee Westwood
(54) Richard Bland
(10) Louis Oosthuizen
(19) Paul Casey
(36) Corey Conners
(50) Alex Noren
(11) Jordan Spieth
(32) Adam Scott
(46) Justin Rose
(60) Keegan Bradley
(12) Billy Horschel
(26) Thomas Pieters
(33) Tom Hoge
(49) Min Woo Lee
(13) Tyrrell Hatton
(17) Daniel Berger
(48) Si Woo Kim
(52) Christiaan Bezuidenhout
(14) Joaquin Niemann
(25) Kevin Na
(34) Russell Henley
(64) Maverick McNealy
(15) Abraham Ancer
(31) Webb Simpson
(44) Brian Harman
(57) Bubba Watson
(16) Brooks Koepka
(28) Shane Lowry
(35) Harold Varner III
(55) Erik van Rooyen
