Match Play Live: Casey concedes 2nd match with back spasms

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 11:10 am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Paul Casey’s warmup lasted only a few minutes before he realized his back was not good enough to play in the Dell Technologies Match Play. He conceded his Thursday match to Alex Noren but has not withdrawn from the tournament yet.

Casey was all square through two holes in the opening session of round-robin play on Wednesday when he suffered back spasms and conceded the match to Corey Conners. His hope was to play the next two matches and try to advance from his group.

Now he is eliminated. There are a number of Friday matches each year between players who have been eliminated. Still at stake is money and FedEx Cup points, and Casey has not ruled out playing Friday, although it would seem unlikely.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

