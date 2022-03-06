MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Everton faces test at Spurs

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Seventh-place Tottenham hosts relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League. Tottenham still has its eye on the European spots and goes into the game six points behind Arsenal in fourth. Frank Lampard’s Everton has won only once in its last five league games and is just one point above Burnley in the drop zone. In the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest hosts Huddersfield in the last round-of-16 game. It’s a match between two second-tier teams and the winner faces a tough game against quadruple-chasing Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao can rebound from its recent run of poor results when it hosts last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Athletic is coming off elimination against Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, where it was trying to reach its third straight final after losing the last two. In the league, it was routed 4-0 by Barcelona to lose steam in the fight for European places. In its last three league matches, Levante has won two and drawn one after only one win in its first 23 league games. A win will move the Valencia side four points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.