Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McGhee scores 26 to lead Liberty past Lipscomb 52-47 in ASUN

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 26 points as Liberty defeated Lipscomb 52-47 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Keegan McDowell had 10 points for Liberty (22-10), the No. 1 seed out of the East Division. Shiloh Robinson added eight rebounds. Kyle Rode had eight rebounds and six assists.

Trae Benham had 21 points for the Bisons (14-19), who were the fourth seed out of the West Division. Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points.

___

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist