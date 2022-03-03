Md.-Eastern Shore 63, Delaware St. 59

DELAWARE ST. (2-25)
Kent 7-12 2-2 16, Sodom 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 4-10 0-2 8, Robinson 4-11 1-1 10, Stansbury 4-10 3-3 13, Perkins 1-3 0-0 2, Baucum 1-6 3-4 6, Lucas 1-1 0-0 2, Palmer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 9-12 59.
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (11-14)
Pollard 2-3 1-1 5, London 4-10 3-3 14, Nugent 0-3 2-4 2, Phillip 7-9 2-2 16, Styles 2-8 2-6 8, Voyles 2-7 1-2 7, Akinsanya 1-1 4-4 6, Davis 1-7 0-0 2, Mensah 1-6 0-0 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 15-22 63.
Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 4-17 (Stansbury 2-6, Baucum 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Carter 0-1, Kent 0-1), Md.-Eastern Shore 8-34 (London 3-8, Styles 2-5, Voyles 2-6, Mensah 1-6, Phillip 0-2, Nugent 0-3, Davis 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter, Pollard. Rebounds_Delaware St. 30 (Robinson 8), Md.-Eastern Shore 34 (Pollard 7). Assists_Delaware St. 8 (Perkins 3), Md.-Eastern Shore 16 (London 4). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 18, Md.-Eastern Shore 15. A_897 (5,500).
