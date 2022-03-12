On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Medvedev debuts as No. 1 with easy victory at Indian Wells

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev defeated Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world.

Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour. The Russian won 80% of his first-serve points and saved the lone break point he faced.

Earlier this week, Medvedev received a trophy commemorating his status atop the ATP Tour rankings. He displaced Novak Djokovic, who wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Medvedev is among players from Russia and Belarus competing at Indian Wells without flags, symbols or anthems as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision to eliminate national identity was made by the International Tennis Federation and both tours.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Also in action Saturday are Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News