Memphis topples UCF 85-69 in AAC tournament quarterfinals

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 12:12 am
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jalen Duren added 21 points and 20 rebounds, Lester Quinones scored a career-high 22 points and Memphis topped Central Florida 85-69 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

DeAndre Williams had 14 points for Memphis (20-9). Josh Minott added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Darius Perry scored a season-high 23 points and had seven assists for the Knights (18-12). Dre Fuller Jr. added 14 points. Darius Johnson had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

