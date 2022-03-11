On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mennenga nets 15 to carry Davidson past Fordham 74-56 in A10

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:49 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Mennenga had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists as top-seeded Davidson defeated eighth-seeded Fordham 74-56 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Desmond Watson had 13 points for Davidson (26-5). Hyunjung Lee added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Rostyslav Novitskyi had 18 points and three blocks for the Rams (16-16). Chuba Ohams added 14 points and nine rebounds. Antrell Charlton had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

