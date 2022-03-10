On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 2:52 pm
< a min read
      
Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Second Round

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Quarterfinals

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Quarterfinals

Providence 65, Butler 61

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Second Round

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Quarterfinals

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
Second Round

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

