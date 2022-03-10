On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 4:05 pm
< a min read
      
America Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
First Round

Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Second Round

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Quarterfinals

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Big 12 Conference
At T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, Mo.
Quarterfinals

TCU 65, Texas 60

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Quarterfinals

Providence 65, Butler 61

Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Quarterfinals

Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Second Round

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Quarterfinals

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
Second Round

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

