Sports News

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 6:35 pm
America Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
First Round

Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63

Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Second Round

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Quarterfinals

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT

Big 12 Conference
At T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, Mo.
Quarterfinals

TCU 65, Texas 60

Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Quarterfinals

Providence 65, Butler 61

Creighton 74, Marquette 63

Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Quarterfinals

Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61

Weber St. 68, Montana 56

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Second Round

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center
Henderson, Nev.
Quarterfinals

Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Quarterfinals

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Mountain West Conference
At Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
Quarterfinal

Boise St. 71, Nevada 69

Pac-12 Conference
At T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas
Quarterfinals

Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
Second Round

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

LSU 76, Missouri 68.

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 60, Southern 58

