Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|America Athletic Conference
|At Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Quarterfinals
Houston 69, Cincinnati 56
Tulane 69, Temple 60
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|At Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Quarterfinals
Davidson 74, Fordham 56
Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56
|Big Ten Conference
|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Quarterfinals
Indiana 65, Illinois 63
Iowa 84, Rutgers 74
|Conference USA
|At The Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Semifinals
Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36
UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT<
|Southeastern Conference
|At Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Fla.
|Quarterfinals
Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62
Arkansas 79, LSU 67
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Semifinals
Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54
