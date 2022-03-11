On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 11:45 pm
1 min read
      
America Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
Quarterfinals

Houston 69, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 69, Temple 60

SMU 83, Tulsa 58

Memphis 85, South Florida 69

Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Quarterfinals

Davidson 74, Fordham 56

Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

Dayton 75, UMass 72

Richmond 75, VCU 64

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Semifinals

Duke 80, Miami 76

Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 59

Big 12 Conference
At T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, Mo.
Semifinals

Kansas 75, TCU 62

Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Semifinals

Creighton 85, Providence 58

Villanova 63, UConn 60

Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
Semifinals

Montana St. 69, Weber St. 66

Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Quarterfinals

Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Iowa 84, Rutgers 74

Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 63

Purdue 69, Penn St. 61

Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center
Henderson, Nev.
Semifinals

Long Beach St. 67,C Santa Barbara 64

Conference USA
At The Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Semifinals

Louisiana Tech 42, N. Texas 36

UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Semifinals

Monmouth 72, Rider 68

St. Peter’s 64, Quinnipiac 52

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Semifinals

Akron 70, Toledo 62

Kent St. 67, Ohio 61

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Semifinals

Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63

Coppin St. 79, NC Central 73<

Pac-12 Conference
At T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas
Semifinals

Arizona 80, Colorado 70

Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
Quarterfinals

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59

Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
Semifinals

Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64

Southeastern 74, New Orleans 65

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Semifinals

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

Alcorn St. 69, Alabama A&M 54

Western Athletic Conference
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
Semifinals

New Mexico St. 75, Grand Canyon, 70

