Sports News

Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 8:10 pm
America Athletic Conference
Semifinals

Houston 86, Tulane 66

Memphis 70, SMU 63

American East Conference
Championship

Vermont 82, UMBC 43

SMU vs. Memphis, 5:36 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference
Semifinals

Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69

Richmond 68, Dayton 64<

Big Ten Conference
Semifinals

Iowa 80, Indiana 77

Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70<

Ivy League
Semifinals

Princeton 77, Cornell 73

Yale 67, Pennsylvania 61

Metro Atlantic Conference
Championship

St. Peter’s 60, Monmouth 54<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship

Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57

Southeastern Conference
Semifinals

Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64

Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62<

