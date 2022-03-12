Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|America Athletic Conference
|Semifinals
Houston 86, Tulane 66
Memphis 70, SMU 63
|American East Conference
|Championship
Vermont 82, UMBC 43
|America Athletic Conference
|Semifinals
Houston 86, Tulane 66
SMU vs. Memphis, 5:36 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Semifinals
Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69
Richmond 68, Dayton 64<
|Big 12 Conference
|Championship
Kansas 74, Texas Tech 65<
|Big Ten Conference
|Semifinals
Iowa 80, Indiana 77
Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70<
Princeton 77, Cornell 73
Yale 67, Pennsylvania 61
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|Championship
St. Peter’s 60, Monmouth 54<
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57
|Southeastern Conference
|Semifinals
Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64
Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62<
