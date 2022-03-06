Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

|American East Conference
|First Round
Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69
UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85
Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49
Vermont 98, NJIT 59
|Big South Conference
|Championship
Longwood 79, Winthrop 58
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Towson 68, Northeastern 61
Delaware 66, Drexel 56
UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 58
Coll. of Charleston 92, Hofstra 76
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Championship
Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 58
|Patriot League Conference
|Semifinals
Colgate 81, Lehigh 61
Navy 85, Boston U. 80, OT
|Southern Conference
|Semifinals
Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56
Furman 71, Samford 68
|Summit League Conference
|First Round
South Dakota 74, UMKC 61
|Sun Belt Conference
|Semifinals
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Troy 57
Georgia St. 71, Appalachian St. 66
|West Coast Conference
|Quarterfinals
Santa Clara 91, Portland 67
