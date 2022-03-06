Trending:
Men’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 7:22 pm
American East Conference
First Round

Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69

UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85

Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49

Vermont 98, NJIT 59

Big South Conference
Championship

Longwood 79, Winthrop 58

Colonial Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Towson 68, Northeastern 61

Delaware 66, Drexel 56

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 58

Patriot League Conference
Semifinals

Colgate 81, Lehigh 61

Navy 85, Boston U. 80, OT

Southern Conference
Semifinals

Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56

West Coast Conference
Quarterfinals

Santa Clara 91, Portland 67

