Men’s Top 25 Fared

Sunday
No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Monday.
No. 2 Arizona (28-3) did not play. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 3 Baylor (26-5) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 4 Duke (26-5) did not play. Next: ACC Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 5 Auburn (27-4) did not play.Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 6 Kansas (25-6) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 7 Kentucky (25-6) did not play. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 8 Purdue (25-6) did not play. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 9 Providence (24-4) did not play. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 10 Wisconsin (24-6) lost to Nebraska 74-73. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 11 Villanova (23-7) did not play. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 12 Texas Tech (23-8) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 13 Tennessee (23-7) did not play. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 14 Houston (26-5) lost to Memphis 75-61. Next: AAC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 14 Arkansas (24-7) did not play. Next: Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 16 Southern Cal (25-6) did not play. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 17 UCLA (23-6) did not play. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 18 UConn (22-8) did not play. Next: Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Monday.
No. 20 Illinois (22-8) beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, Friday.
No. 21 Texas (21-10) did not play. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.
No. 22 Murray St. (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
No. 23 Ohio St. (19-10) lost to Michigan 75-69. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, TBD.
No. 24 Iowa (22-9) lost to No. 20 Illinois 74-72. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, TBD.
No. 25 Alabama (19-12) did not play. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Thursday.
