Men’s Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday.

No. 2 Arizona (28-3) beat California 89-61. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 3 Baylor (26-5) beat Iowa St. 75-68. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 4 Duke (26-5) lost to North Carolina 94-81. Next: ACC Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 5 Auburn (27-4) beat South Carolina 82-71. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.

No. 6 Kansas (25-6) beat No. 21 Texas 70-63, OT. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 7 Kentucky (25-6) beat Florida 71-63. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.

No. 8 Purdue (25-6) beat Indiana 69-67. Next: Big Ten Conference Tournament, Friday.

No. 9 Providence (24-4) did not play. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 11 Villanova (23-7) beat Butler 78-59. Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 12 Texas Tech (23-8) lost to Oklahoma St. 52-51. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 13 Tennessee (23-7) beat No. 14 Arkansas 78-74. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.

No. 14 Houston (26-4) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Sunday.

No. 14 Arkansas (24-7) lost to No. 13 Tennessee 78-74. Next: Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (25-5) at No. 17 UCLA. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 17 UCLA (22-6) vs. No. 16 Southern Cal. Next: Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 18 UConn (22-8) beat DePaul 75-68. Next: Next: Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (24-6) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday.

No. 20 Illinois (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Iowa, Sunday.

No. 21 Texas (21-10) lost to No. 6 Kansas 70-63, OT. Next: Big 12 Conference Tournament, Thursday.

No. 22 Murray St. (29-2) vs. Morehead St. Next: TBD.

No. 23 Ohio St. (23-9) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Sunday.

No. 24 Iowa (22-8) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Illinois, Sunday.

No. 25 Alabama (19-12) lost to LSU 80-77, OT. Next: SEC Conference Tournament, Friday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.