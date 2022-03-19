Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Men’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 12:42 am
< a min read
      
NCAA
First Round

Ohio St. 54, Loyola of Chicago 41

Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61

Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62

Purdue 78, Yale 56

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Villanova 80, Delaware 60

Miami 68, Southern California 66

Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64

Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73

Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53

Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Iowa St.59, LSU 54

Arizona 87, Wright St. 70

        Read more: Sports News

Houston 82, UAB 68

Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73

Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60

Portland 72, Seton Hall 44

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad