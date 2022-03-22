Trending:
Mets 2, Astros 0

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 9:20 pm
< a min read
      
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 28 2 6 2
McCrmck cf 2 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0
McKenna cf 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 1 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 1
K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Julks rf 2 0 0 0 J.McNil dh 3 0 0 1
Brinson lf 2 0 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0
M.Sndle lf 2 0 0 0 C.Crtes lf 1 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 2 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 1 0 1 0 Br.Baty 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Perez 3b 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 0
Hensley 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Canha rf 3 0 0 0
T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 2 1 1 0
Mtjevic 1b 1 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 1 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 To.Nido c 1 0 1 0
Kssnger 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Meyer c 1 1 1 0
Salazar dh 2 0 0 0 Alvarez c 0 0 0 0
Guilamo dh 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 000 0
New York 000 020 000 2

E_Goodrum (1). LOB_Houston 4, New York 6. 2B_Brinson (1), Alonso (1). SF_McNeil.

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi 2 1 0 0 1 1
Solomon 2 3 0 0 1 1
Rosscup L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 0
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Blanco 1 0 0 0 1 0
Olczak 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom 2 1 0 0 0 5
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 1
Claudio H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Nogosek H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Zastryzny S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben Sonntag;.

T_2:28. A_4967

