Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 61, Duke 55

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

DUKE (17-13)

Akinbode-James 0-3 0-2 0, Gordon 1-5 0-0 3, Balogun 5-12 1-2 12, Day-Wilson 3-13 7-10 13, Taylor 8-15 0-0 19, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, de Jesus 0-1 0-0 0, Goodchild 2-5 0-0 6, Volker 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 20-62 8-14 55

MIAMI (18-11)

Harden 4-11 3-3 11, Pendande 4-4 3-4 11, Erjavec 3-5 4-6 10, Marshall 3-11 3-4 10, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-3 0-0 3, Mbandu 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 2-5 3-4 7, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-0 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-48 16-21 61

Duke 22 9 9 15 55
Miami 13 14 12 22 61

3-Point Goals_Duke 7-23 (Gordon 1-3, Balogun 1-4, Day-Wilson 0-5, Taylor 3-5, Goodchild 2-5, Volker 0-1), Miami 3-13 (Harden 0-2, Erjavec 0-2, Marshall 1-3, Williams 1-2, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-3, Gray 0-1). Assists_Duke 14 (Day-Wilson 7), Miami 14 (Marshall 4). Fouled Out_Duke Taylor. Rebounds_Duke 44 (Akinbode-James 9), Miami 29 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Duke 19, Miami 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist