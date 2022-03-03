Miami 61, Duke 55

DUKE (17-13)
Akinbode-James 0-3 0-2 0, Gordon 1-5 0-0 3, Balogun 5-12 1-2 12, Day-Wilson 3-13 7-10 13, Taylor 8-15 0-0 19, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, de Jesus 0-1 0-0 0, Goodchild 2-5 0-0 6, Volker 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 20-62 8-14 55
MIAMI (18-11)
Harden 4-11 3-3 11, Pendande 4-4 3-4 11, Erjavec 3-5 4-6 10, Marshall 3-11 3-4 10, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-3 0-0 3, Mbandu 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 2-5 3-4 7, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-0 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-48 16-21 61
|Duke
|22
|9
|9
|15
|—
|55
|Miami
|13
|14
|12
|22
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Duke 7-23 (Gordon 1-3, Balogun 1-4, Day-Wilson 0-5, Taylor 3-5, Goodchild 2-5, Volker 0-1), Miami 3-13 (Harden 0-2, Erjavec 0-2, Marshall 1-3, Williams 1-2, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-3, Gray 0-1). Assists_Duke 14 (Day-Wilson 7), Miami 14 (Marshall 4). Fouled Out_Duke Taylor. Rebounds_Duke 44 (Akinbode-James 9), Miami 29 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Duke 19, Miami 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
