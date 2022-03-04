Miami 61, No. 4 Louisville 59

MIAMI (19-11)
Harden 11-15 1-1 27, Pendande 2-6 2-2 6, Erjavec 0-5 0-0 0, Marshall 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-8 2-2 8, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-0 0-0 0, Mbandu 5-8 0-0 12, Gray 2-7 0-0 6, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 5-5 61
LOUISVILLE (25-4)
Cochran 2-3 3-4 7, Engstler 3-8 0-0 8, Hall 4-8 4-4 13, Kianna Smith 4-13 0-0 10, Van Lith 2-10 4-4 8, Dixon 1-1 4-6 6, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Verhulst 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 19-49 15-18 59
|Miami
|13
|13
|12
|23
|—
|61
|Louisville
|18
|13
|21
|7
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Miami 8-21 (Harden 4-5, Erjavec 0-3, Marshall 0-3, Williams 0-2, Mbandu 2-3, Gray 2-5), Louisville 6-18 (Engstler 2-4, Hall 1-3, K.Smith 2-7, Van Lith 0-2, A.Smith 0-1, Verhulst 1-1). Assists_Miami 17 (Erjavec 7), Louisville 11 (Robinson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 25 (Harden 10), Louisville 32 (Engstler 9). Total Fouls_Miami 15, Louisville 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
