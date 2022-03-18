Miami 78, South Florida 66

SOUTH FLORIDA (24-9)
Leverett 0-1 0-0 0, Mununga 3-11 0-0 6, Harvey 3-7 2-2 11, Pinzan 7-16 2-2 19, Tsineke 7-16 5-6 21, Bermejo 0-1 0-0 0, Fankam Mendjiadeu 3-4 0-1 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Guerreiro 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 24-59 9-11 66
MIAMI (21-12)
Harden 1-4 0-0 2, Pendande 4-8 3-3 11, Erjavec 5-10 2-2 14, Marshall 4-10 1-1 12, Williams 4-7 2-3 10, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-6 0-0 10, Mbandu 1-2 2-2 4, Gray 2-2 0-0 5, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-2 0-0 2, Dwyer 4-5 0-0 8, Fraile Ruiz 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-56 10-11 78
|South Florida
|11
|22
|20
|13
|—
|66
|Miami
|24
|20
|22
|12
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_South Florida 9-22 (Mununga 0-1, Harvey 3-6, Pinzan 3-9, Tsineke 2-5, Wilson 1-1), Miami 8-22 (Harden 0-2, Erjavec 2-4, Marshall 3-8, Williams 0-1, Djaldi-Tabdi 2-4, Mbandu 0-1, Gray 1-1, Dwyer 0-1). Assists_South Florida 11 (Pinzan 3, Tsineke 3), Miami 11 (Erjavec 3, Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Florida 30 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 8, Mununga 8), Miami 30 (Erjavec 5, Pendande 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 14, Miami 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
