Miami 78, South Florida 66

March 18, 2022 4:33 pm
SOUTH FLORIDA (24-9)

Leverett 0-1 0-0 0, Mununga 3-11 0-0 6, Harvey 3-7 2-2 11, Pinzan 7-16 2-2 19, Tsineke 7-16 5-6 21, Bermejo 0-1 0-0 0, Fankam Mendjiadeu 3-4 0-1 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Guerreiro 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 24-59 9-11 66

MIAMI (21-12)

Harden 1-4 0-0 2, Pendande 4-8 3-3 11, Erjavec 5-10 2-2 14, Marshall 4-10 1-1 12, Williams 4-7 2-3 10, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-6 0-0 10, Mbandu 1-2 2-2 4, Gray 2-2 0-0 5, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-2 0-0 2, Dwyer 4-5 0-0 8, Fraile Ruiz 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-56 10-11 78

South Florida 11 22 20 13 66
Miami 24 20 22 12 78

3-Point Goals_South Florida 9-22 (Mununga 0-1, Harvey 3-6, Pinzan 3-9, Tsineke 2-5, Wilson 1-1), Miami 8-22 (Harden 0-2, Erjavec 2-4, Marshall 3-8, Williams 0-1, Djaldi-Tabdi 2-4, Mbandu 0-1, Gray 1-1, Dwyer 0-1). Assists_South Florida 11 (Pinzan 3, Tsineke 3), Miami 11 (Erjavec 3, Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Florida 30 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 8, Mununga 8), Miami 30 (Erjavec 5, Pendande 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 14, Miami 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

