Miami and Iowa State square off in the Sweet 16

Iowa State Cyclones (22-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-10, 14-6 ACC)

Chicago; Friday, 9:59 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes and Iowa State Cyclones square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami is eighth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Charlie Moore averaging 4.5.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 7-11. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Miller is averaging 10.1 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hurricanes. Kameron McGusty is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brockington is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 53.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

