Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61

MIAMI (OHIO) (13-17)
Ayah 3-3 0-1 6, Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Williams 8-12 1-3 21, Grant 4-13 9-10 19, Lairy 2-4 0-0 4, Coleman-Lands 2-6 0-0 6, Etzler 2-4 0-1 5, McNamara 3-4 0-0 6, White 0-1 0-0 0, Beck 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 25-55 16-21 75.
CENT. MICHIGAN (7-21)
Bissainthe 0-5 1-2 1, Henderson 3-6 7-8 14, Healy 5-17 5-7 17, Miller 7-15 4-5 19, Taylor 3-7 0-0 6, Pavrette 1-1 0-1 2, Webb 0-2 0-0 0, Stafl 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 20-56 17-24 61.
Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 9-25 (Williams 4-6, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Grant 2-6, Etzler 1-3, White 0-1, Brown 0-4), Cent. Michigan 4-25 (Healy 2-12, Henderson 1-3, Miller 1-4, Hodgson 0-1, Webb 0-2, Bissainthe 0-3). Fouled Out_Taylor. Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 36 (Coleman-Lands 7), Cent. Michigan 28 (Taylor 8). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 17 (Grant 6), Cent. Michigan 9 (Miller 7). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 22, Cent. Michigan 22. A_1,229 (5,300).
