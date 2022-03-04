Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63

E. MICHIGAN (10-21)
Golson 6-9 1-3 14, Njie 6-7 4-5 16, Rice 6-10 0-0 14, Savicevic 1-9 1-2 3, Spottsville 1-7 1-2 3, M.Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Jihad 1-4 0-0 2, N.Scott 2-3 1-2 7, Okongo 1-2 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-14 63.
MIAMI (OHIO) (14-17)
Ayah 6-6 0-1 12, Brown 6-12 0-1 15, Williams 3-5 5-5 12, Grant 8-16 0-0 19, Lairy 3-11 2-2 9, Coleman-Lands 1-3 0-0 3, McNamara 1-3 0-0 2, Avance 1-2 0-0 2, Beck 0-2 0-0 0, Etzler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-61 7-9 76.
Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 46-29. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 5-20 (N.Scott 2-3, Rice 2-5, Golson 1-2, Jihad 0-1, Njie 0-1, Spottsville 0-1, M.Scott 0-3, Savicevic 0-4), Miami (Ohio) 9-25 (Brown 3-6, Grant 3-9, Coleman-Lands 1-2, Williams 1-2, Lairy 1-6). Fouled Out_Njie. Rebounds_E. Michigan 35 (Njie 10), Miami (Ohio) 23 (Grant 5). Assists_E. Michigan 10 (Savicevic 5), Miami (Ohio) 20 (Lairy 6). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 18, Miami (Ohio) 12.
