Miami Open Results

Tuesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (6), Norway, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.