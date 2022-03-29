Miami Open Results

Tuesday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens
Purse: $8,584,055
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Casper Ruud (6), Norway, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 6-1.
