Miami shocks No. 4 Louisville, rallying from 15-down

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Harden hit a turnaround midrange jumper at the horn to cap a one-woman comeback as Miami scored the game’s final 17 points to stun No. 4 Louisville 61-59 in Friday night’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Cardinals led 59-44 with 5:44 left, only to see the seventh-seeded Hurricanes stage a frantic rally that abruptly turned what looked set to be a Louisville (25-4) win into a stunning reversal.

Harden did it almost single-handedly, scoring the game’s last 15 points for Miami (19-11) on the way to 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting. That included the game-tying 3-pointer from the left wing with 31 seconds left.

Then, after the Cardinals committed a shot-clock violation, Miami got the ball back with 1.7 seconds left. Kelsey Marshall sent a one-bounce pass to Harden on the right side, with Harden catching and turning over Hailey Van Lith to launch a shot that caught all net.

KENTUCKY 78, No. 6 LSU 63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 32 points, and Kentucky never trailed beating LSU in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals.

Kentucky (17-11) won its eighth straight to reach the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and 17th overall. The Wildcats will play either No. 18 Tennessee or Alabama in the semifinals Saturday.

Dre’Una Edwards scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Kentucky. Treasure Hunt also had 13 points, and Robyn Benton added 11.

LSU (25-5) saw its eight-game winning streak snapped.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, ARKANSAS 54

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston notched her 22nd consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as South Carolina beat Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals.

The Gamecocks (28-1) received their SEC regular season championship before tipoff, then took their first step toward a seventh tournament title in eight years against the last team to beat them in this event. Arkansas beat South Carolina in 2019 with the Gamecocks undefeated since then, winning the 2020 and 2021 tourneys.

Arkansas (18-13) snapped a two-game winning streak.

No. 3 N.C. STATE 84, FLORIDA STATE 54

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored nine of her 15 points during third-ranked North Carolina State’s dominating third-quarter performance, helping the Wolfpack beat Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Top-seeded N.C. State (27-3) began its march toward a third straight tournament title by shooting 52%. That included the Wolfpack scoring on seven of eight possessions out of halftime, turning a 36-23 lead into a 22-point margin by midway through the period.

Elissa Cunane also scored 15 points for the Wolfpack, while Jada Boyd added another 12 off the bench. N.C. State also repeatedly capitalized off mistakes by the ninth-seeded Seminoles (17-13).

No. 14 INDIANA 62, No. 11 MARYLAND 51

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points in her best game since being injured, Grace Berger had a double-double and Indiana turned back Maryland in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday.

Holmes, in her sixth game back after missing four weeks with a knee injury, was 7-of-10 shooting and led the fifth-seeded Hoosiers in scoring for the first time since Christmas.

Indiana (21-7) meets top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Since fourth-seeded Maryland (21-8) joined the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season, the Terrapins had never been seeded below No. 2 or failed to make the championship game.

No. 12 IOWA 72, NORTHWESTERN 59

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 21 points, Caitlin Clark had a double-double and Iowa pulled away from Northwestern for a win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

The Wildcats, on the NCAA Tournament bubble, trailed by 3 when Veronica Burton made a layup with four minutes left in the third quarter but they missed their next 15 shots. When Laya Hartman ended the drought with a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the game, Northwestern trailed 66-54.

Clark, the Big Ten player of the year with 15 double-double, finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but had seven of the 13 turnovers for Iowa (21-7).

Burton finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for seventh-seeded Northwestern (17-12).

No. 13 OHIO STATE 74, MICHIGAN STATE 58

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points, Taylor Mikesell added 18 points with four 3-pointers and Ohio State closed on a 10-0 run to beat Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Top-seeded Ohio State (23-5) advances to semifinals for the seventh time in nine seasons under coach Kevin McGuff. The Buckeyes will face No. 5 seed Indiana on Saturday, looking to avenge an 86-66 loss to the Hoosiers on Dec. 12.

Michigan State (15-15) freshman DeeDee Hagemann converted a behind-the-back layup in transition to cut the deficit to 64-58 with 4:10 left. But the Spartans didn’t score again.

No. 21 VIRGINIA TECH 87, No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 80, OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore each scored 22 points as Virginia Tech beat North Carolina of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The win — with league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley exiting with a first-half injury — sent the fifth-seeded Hokies (23-8) to the semifinals for the first time since joining the league for the 2004-05 season.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley was hurt when she dove for a loose ball in the final second of the first quarter, then came up grabbing her right shoulder after UNC’s Kennedy Todd-Williams fell on her in the scramble.

The fourth-seeded Tar Heels (23-6) forced overtime with a perfectly executed inbounds play with 2.3 seconds left, with Carlie Littlefield throwing to Alyssa Ustby, who whipped the ball to the far wing for Eva Hodgson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

MISSISSIPPI 70, No. 23 FLORIDA 60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-SEC center Shakira Austin scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Mississippi held off Florida in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Rebels (23-7) now have won five of their last six. This victory puts them in the semifinals for the 10th time in program history and first since 1993.

They will play top-ranked South Carolina, the SEC regular season champ, in the semifinals Saturday in a rematch of the regular season finale between the teams that the Gamecocks won 71-57 in Oxford last weekend.

Angel Baker scored 15 points for Ole Miss, which hit 12 of its last 14 free throw attempts to seal the win.

No. 5 seed Florida (21-10) now will wait for the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement having lost four of five with injuries to two starters and two of its top three leading scorers.

