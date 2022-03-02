Miami takes road win streak into matchup with Boston College

Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hits the road against Boston College looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 at home. Boston College has a 7-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-6 against ACC opponents. Miami is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles and Hurricanes meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Kameron McGusty is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 8.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

