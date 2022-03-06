Michigan 75, Ohio St. 69

MICHIGAN (17-13)
Diabate 7-11 0-0 14, Johns 0-5 2-2 2, Brooks 4-10 5-5 14, Jones 9-16 0-0 21, Houstan 0-10 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 4-4 17, Bufkin 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 2-4 0-0 4, Faulds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 11-11 75.
OHIO ST. (19-10)
Ahrens 4-9 0-0 12, Brunk 4-6 0-0 8, Liddell 4-10 7-9 16, Branham 6-11 5-7 18, Wheeler 3-6 0-0 9, Brown 1-2 0-2 2, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Key 2-2 0-0 4, Sotos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 12-18 69.
Halftime_Ohio St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 8-21 (Williams 3-4, Jones 3-6, Bufkin 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Collins 0-1, Johns 0-2, Houstan 0-3), Ohio St. 9-22 (Ahrens 4-8, Wheeler 3-4, Branham 1-3, Liddell 1-4, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Russell 0-1). Rebounds_Michigan 26 (Diabate, Brooks 7), Ohio St. 34 (Liddell 13). Assists_Michigan 14 (Jones 9), Ohio St. 9 (Wheeler 3). Total Fouls_Michigan 14, Ohio St. 10. A_18,809 (18,809).
