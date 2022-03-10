Michigan plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines have gone 10-5 at home.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 in Big Ten play. Indiana averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Michigan won the last meeting 80-62 on Jan. 23. Hunter Dickinson scored 25 to help lead Michigan to the win, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points for Indiana.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Xavier Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.