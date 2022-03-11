Michigan St. 69, No. 12 Wisconsin 63

MICHIGAN ST. (22-11)
Bingham 7-11 5-7 19, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Hauser 4-7 0-0 9, Christie 2-5 4-4 8, Walker 3-9 5-7 11, Hoggard 3-6 2-2 8, Hall 1-5 0-2 2, Marble 3-3 2-2 8, Akins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 18-24 69.
WISCONSIN (24-7)
Crowl 4-6 0-0 9, Wahl 3-4 2-4 8, Joh.Davis 3-19 5-6 11, Davison 8-15 4-5 23, Hepburn 4-9 0-2 11, Vogt 0-1 1-4 1, Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-21 63.
Halftime_Michigan St. 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 1-11 (Hauser 1-2, Akins 0-1, Hoggard 0-1, Brown 0-2, Walker 0-2, Hall 0-3), Wisconsin 7-24 (Hepburn 3-5, Davison 3-8, Crowl 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Joh.Davis 0-5). Fouled Out_Davison. Rebounds_Michigan St. 37 (Bingham 11), Wisconsin 28 (Joh.Davis 11). Assists_Michigan St. 11 (Walker 7), Wisconsin 13 (Hepburn 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 19, Wisconsin 22.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.