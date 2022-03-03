Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

PURDUE (16-14)
Woltman 3-10 1-2 7, Ellis 5-10 5-6 17, Hardin 3-9 0-0 9, Layden 5-11 4-4 17, Terry 5-8 2-2 14, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Learn 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 23-63 13-15 69
MICHIGAN ST. (15-14)
Smith 7-14 1-2 15, Clouden 6-17 10-11 23, Ekh 4-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 3-7 3-3 9, Hagemann 1-6 0-0 3, Parks 4-5 4-8 12, James 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 25-61 19-26 73
|Purdue
|22
|12
|18
|17
|—
|69
|Michigan St.
|23
|15
|15
|20
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Purdue 10-27 (Ellis 2-3, Hardin 3-9, Layden 3-7, Terry 2-3, Doumbia 0-1, Moore 0-3, Smith 0-1), Michigan St. 4-18 (Clouden 1-7, Ekh 2-6, Hagemann 1-5). Assists_Purdue 18 (Terry 7), Michigan St. 19 (Hagemann 7). Fouled Out_Purdue Hardin, Learn. Rebounds_Purdue 36 (Terry 8), Michigan St. 38 (Farquhar 9, Parks 9). Total Fouls_Purdue 24, Michigan St. 19. Technical Fouls_Michigan St. Team 1. A_0.
