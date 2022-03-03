On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 2:25 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (16-14)

Woltman 3-10 1-2 7, Ellis 5-10 5-6 17, Hardin 3-9 0-0 9, Layden 5-11 4-4 17, Terry 5-8 2-2 14, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Learn 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 23-63 13-15 69

MICHIGAN ST. (15-14)

Smith 7-14 1-2 15, Clouden 6-17 10-11 23, Ekh 4-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 3-7 3-3 9, Hagemann 1-6 0-0 3, Parks 4-5 4-8 12, James 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 25-61 19-26 73

Purdue 22 12 18 17 69
Michigan St. 23 15 15 20 73

3-Point Goals_Purdue 10-27 (Ellis 2-3, Hardin 3-9, Layden 3-7, Terry 2-3, Doumbia 0-1, Moore 0-3, Smith 0-1), Michigan St. 4-18 (Clouden 1-7, Ekh 2-6, Hagemann 1-5). Assists_Purdue 18 (Terry 7), Michigan St. 19 (Hagemann 7). Fouled Out_Purdue Hardin, Learn. Rebounds_Purdue 36 (Terry 8), Michigan St. 38 (Farquhar 9, Parks 9). Total Fouls_Purdue 24, Michigan St. 19. Technical Fouls_Michigan St. Team 1. A_0.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist