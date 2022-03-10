Michigan St. 76, Maryland 72

MARYLAND (15-17)
Scott 5-11 3-3 15, Wahab 0-1 0-2 0, Ayala 5-17 5-6 17, Hart 5-10 0-0 11, Russell 6-15 5-7 20, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Reese 0-4 0-0 0, Martinez 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-64 13-18 72.
MICHIGAN ST. (21-11)
Bingham 4-7 1-2 9, Brown 5-8 1-1 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Christie 4-6 5-6 16, Walker 3-6 2-2 9, Hall 3-9 2-3 8, Hoggard 2-5 0-0 4, Akins 2-4 0-0 6, Marble 3-5 2-2 8, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 13-16 76.
Halftime_Michigan St. 43-34. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-29 (Russell 3-7, Scott 2-6, Ayala 2-10, Green 1-1, Hart 1-5), Michigan St. 9-19 (Christie 3-3, Akins 2-3, Brown 2-4, Hauser 1-2, Walker 1-3, Bingham 0-1, Hoggard 0-1, Hall 0-2). Fouled Out_Hauser. Rebounds_Maryland 29 (Russell 7), Michigan St. 35 (Brown, Christie, Hall 6). Assists_Maryland 17 (Russell 6), Michigan St. 15 (Hoggard 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, Michigan St. 17.
