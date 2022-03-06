Michigan St. 77, Maryland 67

MARYLAND (15-16)
Scott 5-14 2-2 13, Wahab 2-5 2-2 6, Ayala 7-18 0-0 19, Hart 3-8 1-2 7, Russell 4-11 6-6 16, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-61 11-12 67.
MICHIGAN ST. (20-11)
Bingham 4-8 1-2 12, Brown 3-7 3-3 10, Hauser 1-5 0-0 3, Christie 2-4 2-3 6, Walker 5-14 2-2 13, Hall 7-11 2-2 17, Akins 0-2 2-2 2, Hoggard 2-2 0-0 4, Marble 2-3 4-6 8, Brooks 0-0 0-1 0, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 16-21 77.
Halftime_Michigan St. 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 8-29 (Ayala 5-12, Russell 2-5, Scott 1-7, Green 0-1, Reese 0-1, Hart 0-3), Michigan St. 7-18 (Bingham 3-4, Hall 1-1, Hauser 1-2, Brown 1-3, Walker 1-5, Christie 0-1, Akins 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 29 (Reese 7), Michigan St. 36 (Bingham 11). Assists_Maryland 13 (Russell 4), Michigan St. 21 (Hauser, Walker 5). Total Fouls_Maryland 16, Michigan St. 15. A_14,797 (16,280).
