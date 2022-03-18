Michigan State and Davidson play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (27-6, 15-3 A-10) vs. Michigan State Spartans (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Michigan State averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in A-10 games is 15-3. Davidson ranks fourth in the A-10 giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Foster Loyer is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.