Michigan State meets Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans are 12-3 in home games. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Terrapins have gone 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is sixth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Donta Scott averaging 4.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Michigan State won 77-67 in the last matchup on March 6. Malik Hall led Michigan State with 17 points, and Eric Ayala led Maryland with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 7.1 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Fatts Russell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.