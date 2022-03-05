Trending:
Michigan State plays conference foe Maryland

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays Maryland in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Spartans are 11-3 in home games. Michigan State ranks ninth in college basketball shooting 38.4% from downtown, led by Tyson Walker shooting 55.4% from 3-point range.

The Terrapins have gone 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Michigan State won 65-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Malik Hall led Michigan State with 16 points, and Eric Ayala led Maryland with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.5 points. Walker is shooting 48.6% and averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Donta Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Fatts Russell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

