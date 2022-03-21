Middle Tennessee 76, Boston U. 46

BOSTON U. (22-13)
Mathon 3-7 6-8 12, Brittain-Watts 2-6 0-0 5, Harper 2-7 0-0 4, McCoy 5-13 0-0 11, Tynen 0-2 0-0 0, Whyte 4-11 0-0 11, Pascoe 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-1 1-2 1, Chimezie 1-3 0-0 2, Tate 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Patnode 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Taboglu 0-1 0-0 0, Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 7-10 46.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (25-10)
Dishman 6-11 0-1 12, Millin 3-3 0-0 7, Lawrence 2-4 1-2 6, Lenard 4-6 3-4 14, Sims 6-12 1-1 13, Fussell 1-3 0-0 2, Bufford 3-5 0-0 8, Weston 1-4 0-1 2, King 4-6 1-1 12. Totals 30-54 6-10 76.
Halftime_Middle Tennessee 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 5-25 (Whyte 3-7, Brittain-Watts 1-5, McCoy 1-6, Quinn 0-1, Taboglu 0-1, Tynen 0-1, Harper 0-4), Middle Tennessee 10-24 (King 3-5, Lenard 3-5, Bufford 2-4, Millin 1-1, Lawrence 1-2, Fussell 0-1, Sims 0-3, Weston 0-3). Rebounds_Boston U. 29 (Mathon 11), Middle Tennessee 27 (Dishman, Sims 6). Assists_Boston U. 7 (Harper, Pascoe 2), Middle Tennessee 12 (Sims 6). Total Fouls_Boston U. 10, Middle Tennessee 16.
