Middle Tennessee 85, Abilene Christian 69

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (26-10)
Dishman 5-9 1-5 11, Millin 3-5 1-2 9, Lawrence 5-9 5-6 17, Lenard 3-4 0-0 6, Sims 6-10 2-3 17, Weston 2-5 5-6 9, Bufford 2-3 1-1 6, Fussell 0-1 0-0 0, King 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 30-53 15-23 85.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (25-11)
Simmons 3-7 2-4 9, Cameron 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 3-8 9-9 15, Miller 0-3 5-8 5, Morris 5-13 2-2 14, Steele 7-9 1-2 20, Daniels 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Gai 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 21-27 69.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 46-39. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 10-22 (Sims 3-6, Millin 2-3, King 2-4, Lawrence 2-6, Bufford 1-1, Fussell 0-1, Lenard 0-1), Abilene Christian 8-19 (Steele 5-7, Morris 2-4, Simmons 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Simmons. Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 23 (Dishman, Lawrence, Sims 4), Abilene Christian 30 (Steele 8). Assists_Middle Tennessee 19 (Weston 9), Abilene Christian 10 (Miller 3). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 23, Abilene Christian 20. A_633 (9,312).
