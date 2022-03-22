Middle Tennessee and Abilene Christian square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Abilene Christian Wildcats (25-10, 11-7 WAC) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (25-10, 13-5 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Abilene Christian Wildcats play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Blue Raiders’ record in C-USA play is 13-5. Middle Tennessee is third in C-USA with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is averaging 14.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Dishman is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Airion Simmons is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Makhi Morris is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

