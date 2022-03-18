Middle Tennessee squares off against Cal Baptist in CBI Tournament

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-15, 7-11 WAC) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (23-10, 13-5 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Cal Baptist Lancers play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Blue Raiders have gone 13-5 against C-USA teams. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in C-USA with 12.5 assists per game led by Donovan Sims averaging 2.6.

The Lancers’ record in WAC games is 7-11. Cal Baptist averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Taran Armstrong with 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is averaging 11 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Ty Rowell is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Armstrong is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.